Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, Baramulla districts

Jammu: Pakistan troops resorted to ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (June 7).

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, "At about 11 am and 12.40 pm on Sunday, Pakistan started ceasefire violation along the LoC in the Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts. The army retaliated befittingly. Enemy positions were targeted with precision".

Pakistan has continuously been violating bilateral ceasefire along the LoC. Senior army officials say it's being done to provide fire cover to terrorists to facilitate their infiltration into India.

In another development, the security forces on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Naugam sector.

On the night of June 3, a patrol team of the Indian Army along the LoC in north Kashmir spotted a group of Pakistani terrorists trying to infiltrate into Indian territory, a report said.

On being challenged, the infiltrators retrieved back under the cover of darkness and inclement weather. But in a hurry, they left behind their rucksacks with winter clothing, batteries and other equipment to be used for their attempted crossing of the fence.

Repeated attempts of infiltration in north Kashmir continue to be foiled by the alert and watchful Army units based on sound intelligence, thus blunting the nefarious designs of Pakistan to foment trouble in the Valley.