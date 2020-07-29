Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

Pakistan on Tuesday resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan Army started firing using mortars and other weapons at 4 pm.

The unprovoked firing took place in Macchal and Gugaldhar sectors said the Chinar Corps of Indian Army, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter. India gave a befitting response.

Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) today along the LoC in Macchal & Gugaldhar Sector, #Kupwara in the afternoon hours by firing Mortars and other weapons. Befitting response ensued.#Kashmir #IndianArmy@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/uap16WDxe8 — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 28, 2020

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) today along the LoC in Macchal and Gugaldhar Sector, Kupwara in the afternoon hours by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response ensued," said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.