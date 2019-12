Pakistan on Wednesday evening resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, after a lull of several days.

The heavy firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan took place in ShahpurKirni and Kaswa sectors of the district. Pakistan is targeting urban areas. The Indian Army retaliated to the firing

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.