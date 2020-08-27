Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Indian Army retaliates befittingly

After a lull of a day, Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has been retaliating befittingly.

At about 6.50 pm, the Pakistani Army initiated resorted to unprovoked firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Pakistan on August 24 had violated ceasefire in Rajouri district. At around 1.30 pm, the Pakistan Army had started firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Sunderbani sector of the district.

The Pakistani troops started firing in the intervening night of August 21-22 in the Indreshwar Nagar sector of Jammu and was retaliated befittingly by the Border Security Force (BSF), ANI had reported. ANI sources in the BSF said that the troops from the Pakistan Army had fired high as well as flat trajectory towards the BSF troops.

Earlier, heavy shelling by Pakistan has damaged several houses in the border village of Chak Changa in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district. Angry with shelling, locals had protested and raised "Pakistan Murdabad" slogans, as per ANI. A local Dharmpal said that firing has been going on for several days. "We are demanding a solution from the government. Where do we go?" he asked. Another local had said, "We live in Chak Changa village. We are so much worried about firing by Pakistan. They fire at houses, temples. We are suffering every day because of frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan."

On August 21, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in the Mankote sector of the Poonch district. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place around 6.30 pm and the Indian Army retaliated. On August 19, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector.