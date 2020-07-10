हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, second incident in 24 hours

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the second such incident in a day. At around 6.45 pm, Pakistan initiated firing with small Arms and shelling with mortars in Nowshera Sector of the district. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.



Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the second such incident in a day. At around 6.45 pm, Pakistan initiated firing with small Arms and shelling with mortars in Nowshera Sector of the district. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier in the day, an Army jawan was martyred when Pakistan Army resorted to ceasefire violation in Rajouri district. Pakistan troops opened fire and shelled forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in the early hours on Friday. An Army personnel suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, officials said.

"On July 10, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in the Nowshera sector in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Havildar Sambur Gurung was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," a statement said. 
 
"Havildar Sambur Gurung was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the statement read. Officials said Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated, resulting in exchanges.

