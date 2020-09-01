Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Indian Army retaliates befittingly

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. At around 9.15 pm, the Pakistani Army fired with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of the district.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

"At 2115 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector", said an official.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.