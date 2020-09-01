हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Indian Army retaliates befittingly

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Rajouri, Indian Army retaliates befittingly

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. At around 9.15 pm, the Pakistani Army fired with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of the district.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

"At 2115 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector", said an official.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags:
ceasefire violationPakistanPakistan ceasefire violationJammu and Kashmir ceasefire violation
Next
Story

NTA to conduct JEE Main exams from September 1 amid COVID-19 guidelines; check key details
  • 36,21,245Confirmed
  • 64,469Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M10S

DNA: Analysis of India's psychological victory over China