India

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Krishna Ghati, no casualty reported

Indian Army retaliated immediately forcing the Pakistani forces to stop the firing at around 7 am, ANI reported.

File photo

Pakistan Army once again violated ceasefire on Thursday as it resorted to heavy shelling at 6 am in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control in Poonch district. 

Indian Army retaliated immediately forcing the Pakistani forces to stop the firing at around 7 am, ANI reported.

"At around 6 a.m. today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling mortars and firing small arms along the Krishna Ghati sector," Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

All educational institutions within 5 km of the LoC and the international border in Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts have been shut down. 

The Army on Wednesday said at least five soldiers got injured after Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu by resorting to shelling with heavy calibre weapons.

Army sources said that unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistani Army in 12 to 15 places all along the LoC. Two out of five injured soldiers were taken to a military hospital for treatment and are stable.
 
Indian Army retaliated to ceasefire violation within no time and destroyed five posts of Pakistan Army. Army sources said Pakistani troops were also using civilian houses to fire mortars and missiles at Indian posts. 

Earlier, the Jammu-based Army spokesman had said that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Akhnoor,  Nowshera, Krishna Ghati Sector. 
 
PTI reported that the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy mortar shelling on forward areas in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday.

India Jammu and Kashmir ceasefire violation LoC ceasefire violation Krishna Ghati
