Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, India retaliates effectively

Pakistan resorted to a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army sources said on Friday. The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district. In a befitting reply, India retaliated destroying a post of the Pakistan Army. India also killed three to four Pakistani Rangers, added the Army sources.

"Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control, last night in the Poonch-Rajouri sector. Indian Army retaliated effectively to inflict damage on Pakistan's posts. 3-4 Pakistan Army soldiers also killed," said the Army sources.

On December 25, an Indian Army soldier was killed when Pakistan resorted to a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Targetting the civilian areas, the Pakistan Army had started firing in Silikot area of Uri in Baramulla district at around 11 am. The Indian Army retaliated.

In the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, a 23-year-old woman was also killed in Uri. Identified as Naseema, the woman was a resident of Charunda village of Uri.