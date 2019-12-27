हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, India retaliates effectively

"Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control, last night in the Poonch-Rajouri sector. Indian Army retaliated effectively to inflict damage on Pakistan's posts. 3-4 Pakistan Army soldiers also killed," said the Army sources.

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, India retaliates effectively

Pakistan resorted to a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army sources said on Friday. The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district. In a befitting reply, India retaliated destroying a post of the Pakistan Army. India also killed three to four Pakistani Rangers, added the Army sources.

"Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control, last night in the Poonch-Rajouri sector. Indian Army retaliated effectively to inflict damage on Pakistan's posts. 3-4 Pakistan Army soldiers also killed," said the Army sources.

Live Tv

Live TV

On December 25, an Indian Army soldier was killed when Pakistan resorted to a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Targetting the civilian areas, the Pakistan Army had started firing in Silikot area of Uri in Baramulla district at around 11 am. The Indian Army retaliated. 

In the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, a 23-year-old woman was also killed in Uri. Identified as Naseema, the woman was a resident of Charunda village of Uri.

Tags:
Pakistan ceasefire violationLoCLine of controlJammu and Kashmir ceasefire violationUri ceasefire violation
Next
Story

Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after almost 5 months

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Cong leader Sandeep Dixit: The more corrupt institution, the more concerned of nationalism