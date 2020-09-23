Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in several sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Continuing its nefarious activities, Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani Army resorted to heavy shelling terrorising the rural areas bordering the Line of Control.

The Pakistani troops targetted the Indian Army's posts as well as the residential areas with mortars in Mankot, Kasba, Kerni and Shahpur sectors of the district.

Live TV

According to the information received, first of all, this morning, Pakistan started firing at 3 am in Mankot Sector of Mendhar, Poonch, which stopped at 5 pm. It again started firing at 9 am in Shahpur town in Poonch from 9 am onwards which went on all day. However, moments after the Pakistani Army started shelling, the Indian Army stationed in the areas also started retaliating befittingly.

It was early morning with the farmers working in their fields and some villagers harvesting grass when Paksitanstarted firing. The villagers, with great difficulty, saved their lives. They said that firing from Pakistan has now become an everyday incident and it has become a war-like situation.