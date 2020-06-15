Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Rajouri: Pakistan on Monday (June 15) violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said. The ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops took place at 2.30 pm.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

On June 14, one Indian Army jawan lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. 29-year-old Sepoy Lungabui Abonmli had died in the shelling in Shahpur-Kirni sector, officials said.

This was the third fatality in the Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this month. ANI quoted officials saying that the latest firing and shelling from across the border took place in Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian Army.

Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along LoC in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks.