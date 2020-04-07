हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Indian Army retaliates

40 am on Tuesday (April 7) by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources told Zee Media that Indian Army retaliated befittingly to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops.

Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation at 7:40 am on Tuesday (April 7) by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources told Zee Media that Indian Army retaliated befittingly to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops.

The ceasefire violation happened just a day after five Indian soldiers got martyred in operation against the terrorists at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. 

On Sunday (April 50, Indian Army had said that a total of nine terrorists have been eliminated in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by security forces. According to Army, the terrorists were killed in two separate operations. 

Five terrorists were killed on Sunday during an anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir. The terrorists were killed when they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LOC) by taking advantage of the bad weather.

Jammu and Kashmirceasefire violationPoonch ceasefire violation
