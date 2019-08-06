Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

Pakistan on Tuesday resorted to ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, after a lull of nearly a week. The intermittent firing took place in Lalyali area in Sunderbani. Pakistan also fired mortar.

Earlier on July 31, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Baramulla district. The unprovoked fire came from across the border in Hajipeer area of Uri sector. The Indian Army responded effectively to the firing.

On July 30, Pakistan fired in Rajouri and Kupwara districts and an Indian soldier was martyred. The soldier, killed in Sundarbai area of Rajouri district, was identified as 34-year-old Naik Kishan Lal. It was the second death of a soldier along the Line of Control (LoC) in July and the sixth in 2019.

The Indian Army retaliated and two Pakistani soldiers were killed and several of their check-posts were also destroyed. Pakistan started firing since 1 pm in Tangdhar, Farkiya and Sundarbani areas of the Rajouri and Kupwara districts. According to sources, heavy weapons were used in Pakistani firing.

In another incident, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kanjalwan area of Gurez sector in Bandipora district on July 30. The Army retaliated effectively. No loss of life was reported.

Pakistan has violated a total of 273 ceasefires in July, 181 in June, 221 in May, 224 in April, 267 in March, 215 in February and 203 in January.