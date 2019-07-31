close

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, Army retaliates

The unprovoked fire came from across the border in Hajipeer area of Uri sector. The Indian Army has been responding effectively to the firing. 

Pakistan on Wednesday evening resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation, for the second consecutive day, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The unprovoked fire came from across the border in Hajipeer area of Uri sector. The Indian Army has been responding effectively to the firing. 

There has been no immediate report of any casualty. The firing started at 5.45 pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri and Kupwara districts and an Indian soldier was martyred. The soldier, killed in Sundarbai area of Rajouri district, has been identified as 34-year-old Naik Kishan Lal. This is the second death of a soldier along the Line of Control (LoC) in July and the sixth in 2019.

The Indian Army retaliated and two Pakistani soldiers were killed and several of their check-posts were also destroyed. Pakistan started firing since 1 pm in Tangdhar, Farkiya and Sundarbani areas of the Rajouri and Kupwara districts. According to sources, heavy weapons were used in Pakistani firing.

In another incident, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kanjalwan area of Gurez sector in Bandipora district on Tuesday. The Army retaliated effectively. No loss of life was reported. 

Pakistan has violated a total of 272 ceasefires in July, 181 in June, 221 in May, 224 in April, 267 in March, 215 in February and 203 in January.

PakistanPakistan ceasefire violationJammu and Kashmir ceasefire violationUri ceasefire violation
