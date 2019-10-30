close

Pakistan

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Kupwara, 1 civilian dead

At least one civilian was killed on Wednesday when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Seven other people were also injured.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

PakistanPakistan ceasefire violation
