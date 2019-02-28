हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Nowshera sector

Amid rising tensions with India, Pakistan has repeatedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control. Each of Pakistan's violations have been retaliated with strong force from the Indian forces.

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&amp;K&#039;s Nowshera sector
File photo of Indian security forces in J&K.

Pakistan on Thursday afternoon violated ceasefire and resorted to mortar shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector.

Amid rising tensions with India, Pakistan has repeatedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control. Each of Pakistan's violations have been retaliated with strong force from the Indian forces.

On Thursday, just a day after Pakistan Air Force jets violated Indian airspace and were forced to retreat by alert Indian Air Force jets, 2 PAF jets once again dared to cross the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector only to beat a hasty retreat again. 

Shortly after, Pakistan ground forces resorted to mortar firing from across the LoC. While the intention and objective of the shelling is not yet clear, mortar shelling has often caused civilian casualties in the past.

Indian officials in J&K have, therefore, hastened the construction of bunkers to protect the civilian population close to the LoC.

Tags:
ceasefire violationIndian ArmyPakistan ArmyIndian Air Force
Next
Story

Will decide on status of captive IAF pilot in a couple of days, says Pakistan

Must Watch

PT3M50S

India-Pakistan standoff: India will live, work, fight as one, says PM Modi