Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan on Thursday afternoon violated ceasefire and resorted to mortar shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector.

Amid rising tensions with India, Pakistan has repeatedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control. Each of Pakistan's violations have been retaliated with strong force from the Indian forces.

On Thursday, just a day after Pakistan Air Force jets violated Indian airspace and were forced to retreat by alert Indian Air Force jets, 2 PAF jets once again dared to cross the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector only to beat a hasty retreat again.

Shortly after, Pakistan ground forces resorted to mortar firing from across the LoC. While the intention and objective of the shelling is not yet clear, mortar shelling has often caused civilian casualties in the past.

Indian officials in J&K have, therefore, hastened the construction of bunkers to protect the civilian population close to the LoC.