Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote Sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (June 9) morning. according to sources, Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

On Monday (June 8), Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Khari Karmara in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday (June 4), one Indian Army jawan got martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.