Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, injures 2 civilians

At least two civilians were injured after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation on Friday morning in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

There was heavy firing by the Pakistani army in Degwar Tarwan and Karmara sector in the district. 

The Indian soldiers are also retaliating.

The two villagers have been identified as Kamal Din and Nasim Akhtar, residents of Nakker Kot (Degwar Tarwan).

The injured people are currently being treated at Raja Sukhdev Singh Hospital in Poonch.

District Development Commissioner, Rahul Yadav and SSP Poonch asked the condition of the injured people and also extended help.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPakistanPakistan ceasefire violationPoonch ceasefire violation
