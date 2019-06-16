Pakistan warns of possible terror attack in South Kashmir, shares info with NSA

ISLAMABAD: An increasingly isolated Pakistan has warned of a possible terror attack in South Kashmir and shared the details about it with the National Security Advisor (NSA) of India, intelligence sources claimed on Sunday.

According to reports, Pakistan has shared intelligence inputs with the NSA about a possible terror attack on a highway in South Kashmir in the days to come.

Pakistan has warned that terrorist groups, especially Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, are seeking to avenge the killing of their top operatives, including al Qaeda's India affiliate commander Zakir Musa, by the Indian security forces in Kashmir during anti-terror operations.

Musa was an al Qaeda affiliate who was killed by the security forces in an encounter in Kashmir's Avanitipora. Musa had been the outfit’s head in Kashmir since July 27, 2017. He was earlier heading terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, after the killing of Burhan Wani in 2016.

In the wake of a warning from Pakistan, the security has been tightened in all sensitive areas and near the border.

Surveillance and patrolling have been increased and the security agencies have been asked to remain on high alert mode.

The security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra has also been reviewed.

On the diplomatic front, Pakistan has said that it will hold talks with India on the "basis of equality" and in a "dignified manner", and it is up to New Delhi whether to engage with Islamabad to resolve all outstanding issues.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was recently in the Kyrgyz capital to attend the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, said this while confirming exchange of pleasantries between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi here on Friday on the sidelines of the multilateral meeting.

He, however, accused the Indian government of being in the "election mindset" to keep their "vote bank intact".

"Pakistan has said what it had to," Qureshi said.

"So India has to make this decision, we are neither in haste nor troubled. When India prepares itself, it would find us prepared, but we will hold talks on the basis of equality, in a dignified manner. Neither we need to run after anyone, nor we need to demonstrate stubbornness. Pakistan's approach is very realistic and well thought-out," Qureshi said when asked to comment on demand by some people that Pakistan should not repeatedly invite India for talks.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by a Pakistan-based terror group, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan had also made a telephone call to PM Narendra Modi on May 26 and expressed his desire to work together for the betterment of people of the two countries.

On his part, PM Modi said creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism was essential for fostering peace and prosperity in the region.

Early this year, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was later handed over to India.

(With Agency inputs)