Pakistan will break into several parts if it doesn't stop supporting terrorism: Rajnath Singh

SURAT: Issuing a stern warning to Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that it will break into several parts if it fails to stop giving safe harbours to terrorists and keep on supporting terrorism.

"In 1971, Pakistan which was formed on the basis of religion was divided into two parts. If politics based on religion goes on in Pakistan, no one can prevent it from getting divided into several parts...If Pakistan does not stop supporting terrorism then it cannot be denied that it will break into several parts in future", Rajnath said while addressing an event of Bharatiya Veer Jawan Trust in Surat.

The defence minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm stand on Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that New Delhi will now talk with Islamabad only on the issue of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). "I have clearly stated that if talks take place between India and Pakistan, then it will be on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he said.

Outlining India's firm belief in humanity and justice, the senior BJP leader said, "I want to say to Pakistan that India was divided on the basis of religion during the partition and it was made possible by those who made Pakistan and have the ideology to do politics of religion. India does not believe in the politics of caste and religion. It believes in humanity and justice."

Launching a direct attack on Pakistan, Singh said that Islamabad never liked the development and progress made by India. "Article 370 was abrogated but Pakistan did not digest it well. It went to the United Nations and started lying to deceive the international organisation. Pakistan is talking about human Rights Commission when it could not protect minorities in its own land."Singh said.

"Human Rights violations are taking place in Pakistan. It is taking place against Baloch people, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists. Pakistan is trying to defame India by talking about human rights at the international organisation. But nobody agrees with Pakistan," he added. On Friday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had also warned Pakistan and had asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to hand over PoK as soon as possible.