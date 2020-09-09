Pakistani Army violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place around 5.30 pm along the LoC in Degwar and Malti sectors in the district.

The Pakistani Army started firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in both the sectors. The Indian Army has been retaliating befittingly. The Pakistani Army fired light and large weapons targetting the Indian Army's posts and residential areas in the sectors.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.