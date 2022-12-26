topStoriesenglish
Pakistani boat with arms, narcotics worth Rs 300 crores, 10 crew members apprehended in Indian waters

The Pakistani Fishing Boat "Al Soheli" was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters and did not stop even on the firing of warning shots by Indian Coast Guard.

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday (December 26, 2022) said that it has apprehended a Pakistani boat carrying arms, ammunition, and 40 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 300 crores with 10 crew members in Indian waters. 

"During the intervening night of 25/26 December, on a specific intelligence input, ICG strategically deployed its Fast Patrol class of ship ICGS Arinjay for patrolling in area close to notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL). During the early hours of Monday, a Pakistani Fishing Boat Al Soheli was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters. On being challenged by ICG Ship, the Pakistani boat started evasive maneuvering and did not stop even on the firing of warning shots. ICG ship in pitch darkness maneuvered and stopped the boat," the official statement read.

The ICG team then boarded the Pakistani boat and recovered arms, ammunition, and around 40 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 300 crores. 

The boat along with the crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Okha, Gujarat for further investigation.

It is notable that this is the seventh joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and ATS, Gujarat in the last 18 months and the first apprehension wherein arms and ammunition along with drugs were being infiltrated. 

During the same period, a total of 346 kgs of heroin worth Rs 1,930 crores has so far been seized along with apprehension of 44 Pakistani and seven Iranian crew.

