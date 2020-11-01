Pakistani forces violate ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch, Indian Army gives befitting reply

Pakistan forces yet again violated the ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday (November 1) morning.

According to reports, the Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars at 7:30 AM along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan's ceasefire violation and unprovoked shelling.

Pakistani troops also violated ceasefire in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. It is learnt that the Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation at 10 PM on Saturday and continued the firing till 5 AM on Sunday morning. The Pakistani forces used mortars to target civilian areas.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Rangers had also violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on the forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The firing from across the border started in Chandwa, Mayari and Faqeera in Hiranagar sector around 9:45 PM on Friday, prompting effective retaliation by the Border Security Force, the officials said.