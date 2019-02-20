Pakistani inmate murdered in Jaipur jail: Rajasthan Police

A Pakistani inmate was murdered by other prisoners in a jail in Jaipur, Rajasthan, said the police on Wednesday.

The inmate, Shakir Ulla alias Mohammad Hanif, was allegedly a Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) terrorist. He was allegedly sentenced on charges of spying.

Jaipur Inspector-general of police (IGP) Prisons Rupinder Singh confirmed that a Pakistani inmate was killed.

The Director-General (DG) jail and the Jaipur police commissioner have reached the jail.

In the jail, five SIMI terrorists are lodged and one of them, Hanif, was killed.

The Lal Lothi police have also reached the spot.