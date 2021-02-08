हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSF

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district

The Border Security Force said that despite repeated warnings, intruder kept moving under suspicious circumstances and approached fencing in an aggressive manner, following which he was fired upon by the BSF troops. The incident took place at around 9:45 AM on Monday. 

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along international border in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Samba district
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday (February 8, 2021) shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

The incident took place at around 9:45 AM on Monday in area of BOP Chak Faquira, Sector Samba, Kathua, Jammu. 

"On 08 Feb' 2021 at about 0945 hrs, ever vigilant BSF troops observed a Pak Intruder heading towards BS fence near BP No 64 in area of BOP Chak Faquira, Sector Samba, Distt Kathua, Jammu," said BSF.

They added, "Despite repeated warnings, intruder kept moving under suspicious circumstances and approached fencing in an aggressive manner towards BS fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. Dead body of 01 Pak intruder presently recovered. Distance from IB apprx 40 mtr (own side)."

According to Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, NS Jamwal, the intruder could be a terrorist guide who had come for a reconnaissance or was carrying something to deliver on this side of the border.

Jamwal informed that it was around 2.30 am that the alert BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement and kept a close watch on the intruder who hid himself in the bushes.

He added, "Again at around 9.45 am, he started moving aggressively towards the border fence and was repeatedly warned by the sentry who fired a few rounds." 

