NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Pakistani Leader Quote Tweets Arvind Kejriwal's Family Voting Photo; Delhi CM Reacts

It seems that Pakistan's obsession with Indian parliamentary polls is not going to end soon as their leaders are reacting to the Indian leader's tweets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 25, 2024, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
All the seven seats of Delhi are voting today in the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among the early voters today. Out on interim bail for a political campaign, Kejriwal exercised his franchise along with his family and shared the photo on X (formerly Twitter). However, he received an unwanted reaction from an unexpected quarter.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader today reacted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's photo in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was showing his inked finger along with his family. However, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gave a blunt reaction to the Pakistani leader.

"May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism," said PTI leader Fawad Hussain.

However, reacting to his tweet, Kejriwal said, "Chaudhary Sahib, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues. Your tweet is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country."

After voting along with his family, Kejriwal shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "I voted today with my father, wife and children. My mother is very ill. She could not go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. You too must go and vote." Hussain reacted to the post.

Reacting to the row, Delhi BJP said, "Kejriwal ji, it is afternoon now, you should sleep comfortably in your glass palace, because even after appealing for votes from Pakistan, no one is coming to AAP's counter."

