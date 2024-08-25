Pakistani National Arrested in Barmer: BSF And Police Detain Suspect Near Indo-Pak Border

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police apprehended a suspected Pakistani national in the border district of Barmer, Rajasthan, on Sunday. The individual, identified as Jagsi Koli, 21, claimed to be a resident of Aakli village in Pakistan's Kharodi district. Koli was arrested from the Naya Taal border post, located under the Sedwa police station's jurisdiction.

The arrest occurred after authorities detected suspicious footprints during routine patrolling and surveillance in the region. This discovery led the BSF team to initiate a search operation that ultimately resulted in Koli's apprehension from Jadpa village in the Sedwa area. Preliminary reports suggest that Koli crossed into Indian territory on the intervening night of August 24 and 25.

Ongoing Interrogation and Investigation

Kritika Yadav, the Circle Officer in Chohtan, confirmed the arrest, noting that they are awaiting an official report from the BSF before formally registering a case. The suspect is currently under interrogation by the BSF, with security agencies thoroughly investigating the matter.

Security Concerns Amid Prime Minister's Visit

The incident has raised serious security concerns, especially in light of the ongoing visit of the Prime Minister to the region. Experts have questioned how a person could cross the heavily fenced Indo-Pak border, suggesting a potential lapse in security measures. There is also speculation that this could be part of a "dry run" by Pakistani agencies to test the alertness of Indian border security and identify potential vulnerabilities for future incursions.