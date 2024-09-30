Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2800595https://zeenews.india.com/india/pakistani-national-family-illegally-living-in-bengaluru-nabbed-after-6-year-ruse-2800595.html
NewsIndia
PAKISTAN NATIONAL

Pakistani National, Family Illegally Living In Bengaluru Nabbed After 6-Year Ruse

According to preliminary investigations, the man, originally from Pakistan, married his wife in Dhaka, Bangladesh, before moving to Delhi in 2014. They later shifted to Bengaluru in 2018. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistani National, Family Illegally Living In Bengaluru Nabbed After 6-Year Ruse File Photo

A Pakistani national and his family were arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly living illegally in the city for the past six years. The couple, who reportedly used fake identities, were detained along with two others during a raid in Jigani on the outskirts of the city on Sunday. According to preliminary investigations, the man, originally from Pakistan, married his wife in Dhaka, Bangladesh, before moving to Delhi in 2014. They later shifted to Bengaluru in 2018. The two others arrested are the man's in-laws, who were also living with them under fraudulent documents.

“Our Jigani Inspector investigated a matter and registered a case. Four people of a family were residing here illegally with the help of fraudulent documents,” a senior police officer stated. He added, “Now, a case has been registered and those four people are being interrogated. Based on the outcome of the interrogation, we will take further action.”

The family had been living in a rented house in Jigani and allegedly managed to secure identity documents using fake names. Police are currently probing the man’s network and activities, particularly focusing on his connections and whether he was involved in any illegal businesses. 

"We have collected details about them and are investigating the case. They were supplying materials to a garage, but that needs to be investigated further," the officer explained. When pressed for details about any seizures made during the raid, the officer simply stated, "It is part of the investigation."

Home Minister G. Parameshwara also addressed the situation, emphasizing the need for thorough investigation. “How did they come? Why did they all come? All these will be investigated. If they had been in India for the past 10 years... if this is true, why didn’t the Intelligence Agencies track them? They even went to the extent of getting an Indian passport; obtaining Aadhaar is nothing for them. They changed their names and were running a restaurant as well,” Parameshwara remarked.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are keen to uncover how this family managed to evade detection for so long and what further actions will be taken against them.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK