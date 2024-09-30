Pakistani National, Family Illegally Living In Bengaluru Nabbed After 6-Year Ruse

A Pakistani national and his family were arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly living illegally in the city for the past six years. The couple, who reportedly used fake identities, were detained along with two others during a raid in Jigani on the outskirts of the city on Sunday. According to preliminary investigations, the man, originally from Pakistan, married his wife in Dhaka, Bangladesh, before moving to Delhi in 2014. They later shifted to Bengaluru in 2018. The two others arrested are the man's in-laws, who were also living with them under fraudulent documents.

“Our Jigani Inspector investigated a matter and registered a case. Four people of a family were residing here illegally with the help of fraudulent documents,” a senior police officer stated. He added, “Now, a case has been registered and those four people are being interrogated. Based on the outcome of the interrogation, we will take further action.”

The family had been living in a rented house in Jigani and allegedly managed to secure identity documents using fake names. Police are currently probing the man’s network and activities, particularly focusing on his connections and whether he was involved in any illegal businesses.

"We have collected details about them and are investigating the case. They were supplying materials to a garage, but that needs to be investigated further," the officer explained. When pressed for details about any seizures made during the raid, the officer simply stated, "It is part of the investigation."

Home Minister G. Parameshwara also addressed the situation, emphasizing the need for thorough investigation. “How did they come? Why did they all come? All these will be investigated. If they had been in India for the past 10 years... if this is true, why didn’t the Intelligence Agencies track them? They even went to the extent of getting an Indian passport; obtaining Aadhaar is nothing for them. They changed their names and were running a restaurant as well,” Parameshwara remarked.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are keen to uncover how this family managed to evade detection for so long and what further actions will be taken against them.