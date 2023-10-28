trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681260
Pakistani Political Analyst Praises BJP, Modi Government Live On Air; Watch Viral Video

In a surprising turn of events during the "Taal Thok Ke" debate show on Zee News, a Pakistani political analyst, Raja Kashif, not only praised the Narendra Modi-led BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government but also highlighted what sets this party apart from the Congress.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 06:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the most acrimonious, and it's a rarity to see political analysts or leaders from both nations expressing admiration for their neighbors. Typically, leaders from both sides engage in heated exchanges. However, in a surprising turn of events during the "Taal Thok Ke" debate show on Zee News, a Pakistani political analyst, Raja Kashif, not only praised the Narendra Modi-led BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government but also highlighted what sets this party apart from the Congress.

During the Zee News broadcast, Kashif remarked that he had never experienced his statements being censored on the show. He went on to note that even BBC refrains from permitting criticisms against the royals, and he believes such freedom of speech would not have been possible in India under Congress rule.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Pakistani political analyst Raja Kashif's comments serve as a reflection for those Indian leaders who claim there is no freedom of speech in the country. This claim is made despite the fact that individuals openly express their opinions against the government on various platforms, including social media and television channels.

