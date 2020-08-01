हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hiranagar

Pakistani spy drone spotted in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar sector; search operation launched

According to the reports, the BSF personnel noticed the drone at around 10:30 pm on Friday (July 31) near a border post after which a search operation was launched in the area. 

Pakistani spy drone spotted in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar sector; search operation launched

Jammu: The patrolling party of BSF's 19th battalion which was doing its routine patrolling in the area along the border spotted a Pakistani drone flying along the Line of Control near Hiranagar sector in Jammu and Kashmir. 

According to the reports, the BSF personnel noticed the drone at around 10:30 pm on Friday (July 31) near a border post after which a search operation was launched in the area. 

Earlier in June, BSF personnel had shot down a Pakistani drone along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir, thus foiling an attempt of Pakistani agencies to drop weapons and arms across the border. According to reports, the drone was shot down in the forward post in Rathua village in Hiranagar Taluka in the Kathua district.

The patrol party of BSF from 19 Battalion had spotted the Pakistani drone flying in the Rathua area of Hiranagar sector and fired eight rounds on it, thus shooting it down. The team recovered 1 M-4 US-made rifle, 2 magazines, 60 rounds of bullets and 7 grenades. 

Officials believe that in order to boost the strength of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit in Kashmir, Pakistani terror agencies smuggle arms from across the border via such drones. Several such attempts of Pakistani agencies to smuggle arms weapons from across the border through the drone have been foiled by forces in the past. 

