Pakistan's BIG Khalistan Conspiracy Against India EXPOSED: Weapons, Drugs, And Turning Criminals Into Terrorists

The secret agency ISI of Pakistan is behind the conspiracy against India in the name of Khalistan. According to intelligence sources within Indian intelligence agencies, ISI agent Nasir Khan is in contact with Khalistanis and gangsters involved in criminal activities in India. Based on information received by Zee Media from intelligence sources, it has been revealed that through ISI agent Nasir Khan, Khalistanis and gangsters from around the world are being funded as part of a conspiracy against India, along with the supply of weapons and drugs.

Surveillance from Lahore

Investigations conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and various state police forces have uncovered continuous attempts to supply drugs and weapons to gangsters and criminals present in India across the border. According to sources, ISI has also established a control room in Lahore to execute the conspiracy against India.

Based on the analysis of the chips of the drones captured so far by security agencies, it has been found that some drones are being launched in Indian territories from locations near Pakistani ranger camps. Security agencies suspect that ISI is coordinating such operations.

ISI's Supervised Plan

Through the supply of drugs, ISI is not only funding Jaish terrorists but also supplying weapons. It can be observed that since January this year, several drones coming from Punjab and bordering areas with Pakistan have been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF), which has caused panic among terrorists.

Through technical analysis of the chips in the drones captured by Punjab Police and BSF on the border, crucial information about the routes of these drones has been obtained by security forces. Detecting their routes has made it much easier for the BSF to gain control over such drones compared to previous times.

In Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists are facing a shortage of weapons and ammunition. Due to the high surveillance by security agencies on the Line of Control (LOC) and the international border with Pakistan, it has become difficult for terrorist commanders to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory. This is why there is a growing trend of conspiring to supply weapons through drones across the Indian border.