Pakistan's continuation in FATF grey list vindicates India's position: MEA

India on Thursday said that Pakistan's continuation in the "grey list" of global terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), vindicated its position that the country has not taken any appropriate action against terror networks operating from its soil.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava during an online media briefing added that Pakistan continues to be a safe haven for terrorists.

The FATF on June 24 decided to keep Pakistan in the "grey list" till October as it has failed to check the flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM. The decision was taken at the FATF's third and final plenary held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The officials in a press statement said, "In the plenary meeting held yesterday, Pakistan`s progress on its Action Plan was not considered due to situation arising out of COVID-19, several jurisdictions including Pakistan had already been given an additional four months` time in April 2020 by the FATF."

Islamabad is yet to complete 13 out of 27 items suggested in its FATF Action Plan. Its progress on its Action Plan would be evaluated in the next meeting which will be held in October 2020.

As per sources, Pakistan could remain in the Grey List longer than October 2020 as an on-site visit by a FATF team will have to confirm the completion of the plan.

In 2018, the FATF had placed Pakistan on the grey list and it continues to be in the list since then as it has failed to comply with the tasks given by the FATF to stop terror financing.