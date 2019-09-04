Pakistan's ISI orders terrorists to attack religious places in Jammu and Kashmir: Sources

Pakistani spy agency ISI is planning to create communal tension in Jammu and Kashmir by ordering terrorists to attack religious places in the region, intelligence agencies sources told Zee Media. Sources added that ISI has ordered the terror groups operating in Kashmir valley to target religious places. The nefarious plan of ISI has been revealed after the interception of messages between terrorists and their Pakistan-based handlers.

Sources said that ISI's main aim is to create tension in Kashmir Valley and instigate the people of the region against the Indian security forces stationed in Kashmir to maintain law and order. Earlier on Wednesday, Indian Army said that Pakistan is desperately trying to infiltrate maximum terrorists inside India in order to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon said all the launch pads are now full and infiltration attempts are being made every day. He added that intrusive efforts are being made round the clock with the help of the Pakistani Army.

Lt Gen Dhillon also confirmed that there were infiltration attempts in Poonch and Rajouri area. The Army added that it had arrested two Pakistani terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on August 21 from Jammu and Kashmir. It further released the confession video of the terrorists.

The desperation of Pakistan to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir reached the zenith after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre revoked Article 370 and Article 35A, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Intrusive efforts are being made day and night with the help of the Pakistani Army. There were also infiltration attempts in Poonch, Rajouri. The Army has also given a befitting reply to these attempts. We have also informed the DGMO Pakistan about the captured terrorists," said the Army.

Speaking at the same press briefing, Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) law and order, Munir Khan, said that there have not been any incident of civilian casualty since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. He affirmed that the law and order situation is better, adding that normalcy is returning back to the erstwhile state.