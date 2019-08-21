Pakistan's ISI planning to carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir to draw international attention

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan is planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir to draw the attention of the international community. This is yet another attempt by Pakistan to attract the attention on the international platform.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to the scrapping of the special status to the erstwhile state, Pakistan has left no stone unturned in interfering in the internal matters of India. A frustrated Pakistan has been raking up the situation of J&K in front of the international community making repeated attempts to malign India.

On August 14, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had raked up the situation claiming that BJP-led Narendra Modi government move was a strategic blunder. An exasperated Khan churned out baseless theories regarding Jammu and Kashmir and the now-defunct provision. He claimed that the BJP had conducted the biggest betrayal on the people of the newly formed Union Territory (UT), adding that once the people of Kashmir are "released from curfew imposed...all forms of atrocities will erupt."

Pakistan's repeated attempts on the international platforms to target India has been claimed by Khan as "appraising the International community on the possibilities arising from the actions of India".

Finding no support on its attempts to take the issue of the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by India to the international community, Imran Khan warned the other countries of severe repercussions, including Muslim radicalisation and violence. After being repeatedly ignored in the international fora on Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan PM has threatened other countries as well.

Comparing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with the July 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Imran Khan questioned the international community over its stand on what he claimed was the "ethnic cleansing of Muslims". A clearly exasperated Khan further warned the international community that if it didn't act against India, there will be "severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world setting off radicalisation and cycles of violence".

Imran Khan-led Pakistan government is likely to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Kashmir issue, sources told Zee News on Tuesday.