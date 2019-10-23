Pakistan's K2 plan decoded; ISI teams up with pro-Khalistan outfits to create unrest in India

NEW DELHI: In order to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Pakistan has joined hands with pro-Khalistani outfits and formed a new terror group called Kashmir Khalistan Referendum Front ( KKRF), intelligence agencies have warned

According to the Indian intelligence agencies, Pakistan's notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has aligned with the Khalistani terrorists and is now planning to recruit youths and equip the newly-formed terror group with arms and ammunition to foment more trouble in India.

To revive militancy in Punjab, Pakistan is lining up terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC), sending in arms with the help of drones and has activated its K2 plan, which stands for Kashmir and Khalistan.

Sources in the Home Ministry claimed that the Pakistan-backed terror groups have been trying to exploit the weak link along India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

Terror groups like the Babbar Khalsa Khalistan Force and the Pakistani Army have been using drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to infiltrate India's borders through Punjab and drop weapons which were used by terror groups stationed in the state.

The inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies suggest that Pakistan wants to activate its K2 plan simultaneously so that the Indian security forces remain engaged in both the states.

Live TV

With the aid of the ISI, Pakistan has also activated several Khalistani terror modules in Punjab. A surge in the recent activities of the ISI-backed Khalistani activists in the past couple of days further proves that Pakistan has activated its K2 plan.

What is of more concern to India is that the pro-Khalistan activists have been trying to set up base in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States with the help of Pakistani High Commission there.

The Government of India has been raising concerns about the pro-Khalistan elements in Pakistan misusing the Kartarpur Corridor project.

And now, there are credible intelligence inputs that the ISI is trying to influence Sikh pilgrims coming to visit the revered shrine in the country with the pro-Khalistan propaganda.

New Delhi has recently submitted a detailed dossier listing out the activities of the pro-Khalistan groups to Islamabad for necessary action.

The dossier, which was handed over during the Kartarpur Corridor talks at the Wagah Border, talks about the various activities of the pro-Khalistan groups, including the Sikhs for Justice (SJF), which has been banned in India.

In a bid to foil Pakistan's nefarious attempts to orchestrate terrorist attacks in Punjab, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also decided to set up a Joint Counter Operation Centre in the state. Various teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Punjab Police will be part of the Joint Counter Operation Centre.

The operation centre is being constituted in response to Pakistan's 'K2' plan to promote terrorism in Punjab and J&K, the MHA sources said.