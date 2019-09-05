Pakistan's nefarious plot to target India: 10000 terrorists, 2000 soldiers, new terror camps

Frustrated by Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has been desperately trying to unleash mayhem in India. According to intelligence sources, Pakistan's spy agency ISI has upped its efforts to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir and the ISI has chalked out a plan to recruit 10,000 terrorists from the restive Waziristan region of its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Sources added that camps have been set up by ISI to provide training to the new recruits before helping them cross over the LoC to launch terror attacks in India.

Pakistan has also set up movable training camps for terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan-based terror group Jamaat-e-Islami is leading these terror camps in Rawalakot's Tarnooti and Pothi Bala. Jamaat-e-Islami is brain-washing the new recruits and providing them arms training to carry out terror strikes in India.

It is learnt that terrorists from different Pakistani groups including Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba are part of these training camps set up with the help of Pakistani Army in August 2019. These terrorists are also being trained to cross the Line of Control (LoC) and attack a popular religious shrine in Jammu and Kashmir in order to create communal tension in the region and instigate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir against security forces stationed in the newly formed Union Territory.

Intelligence agencies have received inputs that Hizbul commander Shamsher Khan has been chosen by Pakistan Army to lead fresh infiltration attempt into Jammu and Kashmir. Khan, who is a well-trained terrorist, is planning to infiltrate newly trained terrorists into India through Jammu and Kashmir in the last week of September or early October. In some exclusive photos of these new camps accessed by Zee News, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Ijaz Afzal and Adnan Razzaq can be seen with Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Tarnooti and Pothi Bala.

Indian security agencies have managed to identify at least 18 terror camps and launch pads in PoK and several terrorists are currently waiting in these camps looking for opportunity to cross the LoC with the active support of Pakistan Army and ISI. Some of the prominent terror camps are in Manshera, Kotli and A-3. Under Manshera, launch pads are present in Balakot, Garhi, Habibullah, Batrasi, Chero Mandi, Shiwai Nala, Muskara, and Abdullah bin Masood.

In the Kotli area, terror camps and launch pads have been spotted in Gulpur, Sesa, Barali, Dungi and Kotli. In the A-3 sector, terror camps have been found in Kali Ghati and Hazire. Pakistan Army and ISI have also established some new camps in Bahawalpur, Bumba and Barnala.

Besides trying to use terrorists to create trouble in India, Pakistan has also moved another brigade of close to 2,000 troops in the Bagh and Kotli sector close to the Line of Control in PoK.

Indian Army source said that at present these Pakistani soldiers are not been deployed in offensive posturing but Indian Army is closely monitoring their movements. Source confirmed that for now this brigade has been stationed around 30 kilometres from the LoC.

"The Pakistan Army has moved troops closer to the LoC at a time when Islamabad has been trying to fuel terrorism in the Valley. It has also been attempting to draw international attention and intervention by terming the prevailing situation between the two countries as very tense," the source said.

Pakistan has gone on a high-pitched vitriolic diatribe against India since August 5 when the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir and divided the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistani leadership has unsuccessfully tried to convince the world that India has been trying to suppress the voice of people for Kashmir. But all the major world powers including the United States of America, Russia, United Kingdom, France and even some powerful Islamic nations have backed India's move stressing that Article 370 is an internal issue of India and the Modi government was justified in taking any decision regarding the same.