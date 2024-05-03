Another conspiracy in Pakistan has failed, as a terror recruitment module was busted and a person arrested revealed he was in contact with a Pakistan-based commander of the terrorist organization Ansar-ul-Ghazwatul-Hind. Counterintelligence Kashmir (CIK) claimed on Thursday to have unearthed a module that was actively involved in brainwashing Kashmiri youths to join the terror outfit.

CIK claimed to have arrested an individual attempting to join terrorist ranks in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. According to a statement issued by them on April 29th, they received input from reliable sources that the terrorist outfit Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind was attempting to re-establish its base and revive its cadres in Kashmir.

The statement further explains that, as part of this conspiracy, a Pakistan-based terror handler of AuGH identified as Hamzah alias Gazi has been discovered brainwashing Kashmiri youth to join terrorist ranks.

“It was further learnt that AuGH has brainwashed and cultivated a few committed hybrid OGWs in Kashmir and these OGWs, in connivance, are planning a terrorist recruitment drive in the Valley,” it reads.

It adds that the input was further developed technically, and one individual, namely Waseem Ahmad Sheikh of Beerwah, was identified on the ground and subsequently detained for questioning. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that he was in constant touch with the handlers through virtual modes and was on the brink of joining the terrorist outfit by forming a new group.

The statement continues that he had been further tasked with identifying a group of youths willing to join terrorism with the AuGH terrorist outfit. “It was further revealed that the Pak-based terrorist commander had assured him of supplying arms and ammunition for him and his group in the coming days.”

The investigation further revealed that he was a part of many WhatsApp and Telegram groups associated with terrorist outfits. “Further investigation is ongoing to identify other members of such groups to take legal action against them."