PAKISTAN

Pakistan: Tomato Prices Soar To PKR 200 Per Kg; Lemon Being Sold At PKR 480 Per Kg

 Market prices remain uncontrolled Despite government efforts, prices of green chillies and lemon have doubled.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 10:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The price of tomatoes has risen to more than PKR 200 Per Kg amidst the celebration of Eid al-Adha, Recently, tomato prices reached on  the pick after the district government fixed the price of tomatoes at Rs 100 per kg

According to Express Tribune, in this situation, the Peshawar Deputy Commissioner had to impose section 144, a ban on the transportation of tomatoes from the district. As per the report, fruit and vegetable vendors in Lahore are taking advantage of the situation and raising the price of tomatoes.

 Market prices remain uncontrolled Despite government efforts, prices of green chillies and lemon have doubled compared to official rates, while shopkeepers are charging 40-50% more for ginger and garlic.

An increase of PRK 56 per kg in the price of chicken meat, whose official rates are Rs 494 per kg but being sold in the market at Rs 520-700 per kg. The price of A-grade potato has been fixed at Rs 75-80 per kg, but still, it is being sold at a high price.

There has been a reduction in the government rates of onion, the price of A-grade onion has been fixed at Rs 100-105 per kg, but the market price of Onions is Rs 150 per kg in the markets.

According to the reports of Last year also a the time of Eid-ul-Azha, the public was badly hit by inflation but the officials did not pay any attention to it, although they do make tall claims. Officials make tall claims to the contrary.

