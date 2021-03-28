Palaniswami bowing before Modi, Shah insult to Tamil culture: Rahul Gandhi

Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (March 28) took a dig at the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami saying that he insulted the Tamil culture by bowing before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a rally at Salem in Tamil Nadu, Gandhi targeted the RSS as well saying that they want everyone bow before their supremacy.

“Palaniswami’s bowing and prostrating before Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the RSS leadership is equivalent to insulting the great Tamil culture,” Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by IANS.

“RSS and Narendra Modi want everyone to be subservient and to bow before their supremacy and they intend to do the same to people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

He further said, “They don’t know that the great people of Tamil Nadu have never bowed before anyone in history and that they would reciprocate love and attachment given to them twice over.”

Gandhi said that his party believes in equality.

“We believe in equality and any relationship which is not equal is useless,” he asserted.

Exuding confidence in the DMK-Congress alliance’s victory, Gandhi said that AIADMK-BJP combine will be badly defeated in the upcoming elections.

He called the elections a contest between the “AIADMK, Modi, Shah and RSS on the one side and Tamil people on the other side.”

"The BJP, RSS have unlimited money. They will try again and again to destroy our nation. The only way to stop them is to defeat them in Tamil Nadu and then defeat them in the Centre," he said.

He alleged that the Modi government brought in an education policy that is designed to harm Tamil Nadu, but the Chief Minister didn’t say anything.

"Millions of people in the state lost their livelihood, lost their future, lost their jobs because of demonetisation GST - but the CM didn’t say one word," he added.

The assembly elections in the state is scheduled to take place on April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

