A pre-Diwali program at Jamia University, an annual event organized by ABVP and university students, was disrupted after tensions flared on campus. The ABVP alleged that some individuals tampered with the Diwali lamps and rangoli using their feet, though official confirmation of these claims is still pending.

They also claimed that the pre-Deepavali celebration, 'Jyotirgamaya 2024,' was met with slogans like 'Palestine Zindabad' and 'Allahu Akbar'. The incident led to heated confrontations, with both sides chanting slogans and grabbing each other by the collar. The situation has since calmed down with heavy police deployment.

The commotion occurred near Gate No. 7 inside the campus. Police, including the DCP South East, Additional DCP, and SHOs from multiple stations, were present at the scene. The police and students have now dispersed, and paramilitary forces along with local police have been deployed around Jamia University for added security.

Meanwhile, the Students' Federation of India-JMI alleged that outsiders were brought inside the campus and they thrashed university students. "In the guise of celebrating the festival Diwali, Rashtriya Kala Manch, an ABVP-affiliated organization, invited ABVP goons from outside to disrupt the campus peace by creating a communal atmosphere on the campus premises. This organization invited prominent goons like Ram Kumar, and Harsh Attri, who are also the state leaders of ABVP Delhi. ABVP DUSU candidate, Bhanu Pratap Singh, was also present alongside them. These people, in the guise of festivities, further came along with their gang of local goons who tried shouting communal slogans like 'Jai Shree Ram' in the face of women Muslim students whilst misbehaving with them," said the SFI in a statement.

The SFI alleged that when objected, they 'unleashed brutal violence over the students'. "At this point, the police intervened by implementing a heavy lathi charge which also ended up hurting and scaring the common students while the actual goons remained protected," said the SFI.