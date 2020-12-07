हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
palghar lynching case

Palghar lynching case: Thane court grants bail to 47 accused

On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus - Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) - and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Maharashtra's Palghar district, located about 140 km north of Mumbai.

Palghar lynching case: Thane court grants bail to 47 accused
File pic: Zee News
Play

Mumbai: A Thane court on Monday (December 7) granted bail to 47 people arrested in the sensational Palghar mob lynching case. The court has so far granted bail to 53 accused in the case. Nearly 163 people, including 12 that were under 18 years of age, were arrested in connection with the case.

The court today ordered that the accused be released on a surety of Rs 15,000 each. Advocates Amrut Adhikari and Atul Patil, who appeared for the applicants, submitted in the court that their clients had no role in the incident and the police arrested them on mere suspicion, according to PTI report.

Earlier on April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus - Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) - and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Maharashtra's Palghar district, located about 140 km north of Mumbai.

Live TV

Two monks were heading for Gujarat in a car to attend a funeral. The mob, however, suspected that they were child-lifters. The CID (crime) of the Maharashtra Police has filed a charge sheet in the case. 

In October this year, Maharashtra’s CID had named 218 new accused and arrested 50 of them in connection with the mob-lynching of two sadhus and their driver. The CID had also arrested 24 more accused in the case incident. With this, the total number of accused arrested in the case had risen to 376. 

Of the 376 accused, 28 adults and 9 juveniles were released on a default bail till October 2020, as the CID charge sheet failed to specify their exact involvement in the crime owing to lack of evidence.

The then Palghar Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, was shunted on compulsory leave and replaced by Dattatray Shinde. In the full-fledged departmental probe, 15 more policemen were penalised with a freeze on promotions and salaries, increments for specified varying periods for their conduct during the incident.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
palghar lynching caseMahrashtra policepalghar lynching sadhu
Next
Story

BJP worker dies during clashes with police at Siliguri protest rally, claims party; 12-hour bandh called in north Bengal
  • 96,77,203Confirmed
  • 1,40,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 07, 2020