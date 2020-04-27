Palghar mob lynching: Some accused were drunk at the time of incident, claim sources

In a significant development, sources informed Zee Media that medical reports of some of the accused in Palghar mob lynching case have revealed that they were drunk when they lynched saints Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj and Sushil Giri Maharaj in Maharashtra on April 16.

In a related development, Palghar police has provided security to Chitra Chaudhary, sarpanch of Gadchinchle village, in Palghar. Two armed constables have been appointed to provide round-the-clock security to Chitra. It is to be noted that Chitra was receiving constant threat for her life because she is one of the few eyewitnesses in the case.

While the Maharashtra Police is trying hard to arrest those responsible for the heinous crime, Zee News ground report on the incident points to a bigger conspiracy behind the victims’ killing.

Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, in his extremely popular show DNA, raised several answered questions related to the alleged killing of the three men in Maharashtra’s Palghar. The Zee News show also gave an eyewitness account to ascertain the truth behind the whole incident.

The Zee News team spoke to Chitra Chaudhary, the Sarpanch of Garh-Chinchle village of Dahanu area, an eyewitness of the gruesome incident. She had first reached the place where two sadhus along with their driver were beaten to death in front of the police on that day.

"Around 8:30 pm, we came to know that a vehicle has been stopped at the check post where she reached in 15 minutes to see that the sadhus sitting inside the car," she told Zee News while adding that they greeted her from inside the car. Chitra said she also asked them who are they, and where do they want to go.

While trying to collect evidence, the Zee News team came to know that liquor plays an important role in this tribal region and most political parties use it as a tool to mobilise popular support. All those, including social workers and seers, who oppose this are treated as ''enemies'' by those who have massive influence and control liquor trade in the region.