Palwal Assembly election result 2024 Live: Winner and Loser Candidate List

Palwal, Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The current Haryana legislative Assembly will end on November 3, 2024. The state is all set to elect 90 members for its Legislative Assembly. Haryana voted in a single phase and the voting was conducted on October 5. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the result is to be declared today. In the October 2019 Assembly elections, the state government was formed by the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party with Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister.

9.20am Update: The leading candidate from Palwal is Karan Singh Dalal with the vote margin of 1123.

Palwal is one of the assembly constituencies in Haryana. Palwal became the 21st district of Haryana state. Palwal Assembly Constituency went to polls in October this year. The voting took place in a single phase. In the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, the total percentage of voters in Palwal Constituency was recorded at 65 percent. The results of the Assembly elections 2024 in the Palwal constituency will be announced on October 8.



List Of Palwal Constituency Candidates:

Gaurav Gautam is on the field from Bharatiya Janata Party. Karan Dalal is from Congress, Dharmender Jhatana is the AAP candidate from Palwal and Vinesh Gurjar is the fighting candidate from JJP-ASP. While INLD-BSP has no candidate on this seat.

In 2019, Deepak Mangla of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Karan Singh of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 28,296 votes. In 2014, Karan Singh Dalal from Indian National Congress won in Palwal Assembly Elections, leading with 5,642 votes. In 2009, Subhasyh Choudhary from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won with the lead of 6,672 votes.

