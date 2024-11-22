Pandharpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Autade Samadhan Mahadeo- BJPSawant Anil Subhash-NCP-SP, Bhalake Bhagirathdada Bharat-INC Total Votes Margi

Pandharpur Assembly Election Result: Beed seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under the Mangalvedhe taluka, the revenue circles of Kasegaon and Pandharpur in Pandharpur taluka, as well as the Pandharpur municipal corporation area. Voting for the Pandharpur seat was held on November 20. The Pandharpur assembly seat has been an NCP as well as BJP’s stronghold with winning the seat 2-2 times out of the last six elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

The key candidates on the Pandharpur assembly seat are Autade Samadhan Mahadeo of the BJP, Datta Ramchandra of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dhotre Dilip of MNS. However, from the application of 51 total contestants, 29 were accepted, 7 were rejected, 15 applications were withdrawn and 24 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2021 By-assembly elections, Autade Samadhan of the BJP had won the elections by defeating Bhalke Bhagirath Bharat of theNationalist Congress Party (NCP) by around 3,733 votes.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Bhalake Bharat Tukaram had contested the polls on the NCP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Paricharak Sudhakar Ramchandra of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by around 13,361 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections Bhalake Bharat Tukaram from Indian National Congress (INC) won the election with the lead of 8,913 votes, defeating Paricharak Shailendra of Swabhimani Paksha (SWP).

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.