Panel to decide on withdrawal of AFSPA from Nagaland

New Delhi: The Nagaland govt on Sunday (December 26) said that a committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state.

The decision came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (December 26) held a meeting to discuss the present scenario in Nagaland. The meeting was attended by Nagaland and Assam CM and several others.

The Committee will submit its report in 45 days and withdrawal of Disturbed Area and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on its recommendations, stated the Nagaland government.

In the meeting, it was discussed that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel, who are directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately.

The Nagaland government also announced to provide government jobs to the kin of the deceased.