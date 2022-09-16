Panic grips Gurugram after leopard spotted multiple times in DLF-5 area, advisory issued

New Delhi: Panic gripped the residents of societies on DLF Golf Course Road in Gurugram`s Sector-42 after several people reported seeing a leopard in the DLF-5 area. The forest department has launched a search operation after reports that a leopard was spotted in the DLF phase 5 area here, officials said on Thursday.

DLF security said in a letter that a leopard has been seen six times from August 7 to September 14 near the Faridabad T-point on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, Camellia`s stone yard, water tank area and School No. 16 plot area.

"The leopard was spotted by an unidentified vehicle driver, tractor driver, security guard and women labours," the letter said.

"The leopard was first seen on August 7 by a vehicle driver near Faridabad T point around 6.00 am. At the same location, the leopard was seen again by a biker on August 30 at 12:10 am. A tractor driver saw the leopard near Camellias stone yard, back side of DLF phase 5 fire station, on September 6. On September 13, a leopard was spotted by a security guard at 8:00 pm near the water tank area and also seen by some women labourers near school no 16 at around 8:00 am. The leopard was again seen on September 14 again near school no 16 area at 5:00 am by a security guard," a communique issued by the DLF said.

The developer also issued an advisory to the residents of Belaire Condominium, instructing them to avoid walking, driving and jogging in the area.

The Belvedere Park Condominium Association too issued an advisory which read, "Though the sighting of leopard is quite at a distance, the BPCA security team has been put on alert and residents are also requested to keep an open eye while moving around in and out of the Belvedere Park. We advise you all to please be careful for the leopard on loose and try to avoid visiting locations near DLF-V specially on foot."

"As of now there is not much to share about leopard. We will share the information by morning," senior wildlife officer Rajender Dangi said.

"A forest department team has inspected the area but could not find any leopard`s presence. It could be possible that the leopard was seen in the adjoining forest area. The area is under forest team vigil," M.S. Malik, principal chief conservative officer of the forest department, said.

(With agency inputs)