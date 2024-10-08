Panipat Assembly Election Result Live Updates: Panipat is an industrial planned region in Haryana. It is famously known as the "City of Weavers" and the "Textile City." It is home to a variety of manufacturing industries, including wool and cotton milling, saltpetre refining, and the manufacture of glass, electrical appliances, and other products.

Panipat has four constituencies in total- Panipat Rural, Panipat City, Israna (SC) and Samalkha. In 2019, Parmod Kumar Vij of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sanjay Aggarwal of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 39545 votes.

Panipat City Assembly constituency falls under the Karnal Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Manohar Lal Khattar won from Karnal Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 232577 votes by defeating Divyanshu Budhiraja of the Indian National Congress.

A total of 11 candidates were in the fray for the Panipat City Assembly seat in the 2024 Haryana Assembly election: Bhateri Devi (RMEP), Ca Jagdish Dhamija (IND), Dilbag Singh Krantikari (IND), Himanshu Sharma (IND), Parmod Kumar Vij (BJP), Ramesh Kumar Chaudhary (IND), Ritu Arora (AAP), Rohita Rewri (IND), Saroj Bala Gur (BSP), Sawami Agnivesh (IND), Varinder Kumar Shah (INC).

Follow The Live Updates Of The Panipat City, Rural, Urban Here...

9:20 AM: INC's Varinder Kumar Shah Leads In Initial Trends

The counting of votes has commenced in Panipat City, Haryana. Early trends indicate Varinder Kumar Shah from the INC is in the lead, with Bhateri Devi of RMEP trailing in second place.