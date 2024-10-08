Panipat City Assembly election result 2024 Live: Winner and Loser Candidate List

Panipat City , Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The current Haryana legislative Assembly will end on November 3, 2024. The state is all set to elect 90 members for its Legislative Assembly. Haryana voted in a single phase and the voting was conducted on October 5. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the result is to be declared today. In the October 2019 Assembly elections, the state government was formed by the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party with Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister.

9.35am Update: Pramod Kumar VIJ from Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with a margin of 2559 votes.Varinder Kumar Shah, Indian National Congress candidate is trailing from Panipat City seat.

Panipat City is one of the assembly constituencies in Haryana. Panipat City comes under Panipat district of Haryana state. Panipat City Assembly Constituency went to polls in October this year.. The voting took place in a single phase. In the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, the total percentage of voters in Panipat City Constituency was recorded at 61 percent. The results of the Assembly elections 2024 in the Panipat City constituency will be announced on October 8.

List Of Panipat City Constituency Candidates:

Pramod Kumar is on the field from Bharatiya Janata Party. Varinder Kumar Shah is from Congress, Ritu Arora is the AAP candidate from Panipat City and Ravindra Minna is the fighting candidate from JJP-ASP. While INLD-BSP has no candidate on this seat.

In 2019, Pramod Kumar Vij of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sanjay Aggarwal Arora of the Indian National Congress with a lead margin of 39,545 votes. In 2014, Rohita Rewri from the saffron party won in Panipat City Assembly Elections, leading with 53,721 votes. In 2009, Balbir Pal Shah from Indian National Congress won with the lead of 12,159 votes.

It will be interesting to know who is the winner from the Panipat City assembly seat. With counting of votes in progress, stay tuned with us for latest updates on Haryana Election Results 2014.