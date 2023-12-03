Brijendra Pratap Singh (BJP) and Bharat Milan Pandey (INC) emerge as significant contenders vying for the Panna constituency in the upcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, facing competition from various independent candidates. The electorate in the Panna Assembly Constituency exhibited active civic participation, with a noteworthy voter turnout of 74.83% recorded in the 2023 polls.

In the previous electoral cycle of 2018, Brijendra Pratap Singh secured a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, overcoming Shivjeet Singh "Bhaiya Raja" of the Indian National Congress by an impressive margin of 20,708 votes.

The Panna Assembly constituency is integral to the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency. In the subsequent 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate V.D. Sharma (Vishnu Datt Sharma) furthered the party's success, clinching the Khajuraho Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a substantial lead of 492,382 votes. This victory was achieved by surpassing Maharani Kavita Singh Natiraja of the Indian National Congress.

As the electoral landscape unfolds, these developments underscore the political dynamics within the Panna constituency and its interconnected role in the broader parliamentary framework, offering valuable insights into the region's electoral trends and preferences.