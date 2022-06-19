'Papa SMILE please', THESE 5 recipes will make your Dad happy on Father's day

New Delhi: It’s finally that time of the year, the day to celebrate someone who climbed mountains, swam the rivers and fought the catastrophes of the world to make it to their school. Yes, you guessed it right- It’s Father’s Day. While there’s no single day that can celebrate the love and bittersweet relationship of a child with its father, this is surely the day we can express how thankful we are for all that he has done for us and what better way to express gratitude but to cook a tasty snack or maybe a full meal for him? Let’s get started.

As the world celebrates Father’s Day 2022, here are 5 super-easy and mouth-watering recipes you can prepare for your super-special HERO.

Corn chaat

Roast two pieces of corn on the high flame till it turns brownish or dark golden, Once it's cooled down, remove all the corn kernels from the cob. Now chop onion, tomato, green chillies and mix them with half a cup of shredded cabbage, and salt as preferred.

You can also add half a spoon of each: curd, chilli powder, roasted cumin seeds with 2 spoons of mint or tamarind syrup. Now mix the ingredients well and serve

Mango chaat

To make this sweet and sour mouth-watering chat, take some well-chopped mangoes, the greener ones and mix them with normal bhel. Now add onions, tomato, coriander, peanuts and other snacks to taste. You Mango chaat is ready to serve.

Chickpea kababs

For this, you need Minutely chopped veggies (capsicum, carrot, peas), Boiled chickpea (chole) and Basic spices (salt, pepper, red chilly). Now, mash the boiled chickpea and prepare a thick batter, add finely chopped veggies and spices to it. Keep it aside for some time. Once settled, shape the mixture into kabab-like structures and shallow fry in a frying pan.

Pyaaz kachori

Prepare a smooth dough using plain flour or maida as per choice, now take a finely grated onion and fry it till it turns light pink. Now mix this onion in the dough. Prepare kachori-like pieces and deep fry them in a pan. Serve with green chilli chutney.

Pan pizza

Take two pizza bases for this easy-to-made pan pizza. Toast the pizza bases on both sides and set them aside. Now, take 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan, fry 2 to 3 finely chopped tomatoes, 2 green chillies, 1 capsicum, 7 french beans, and small-sized paneer cubes for a minute.