'Papa's operation has been successful, BUT...': Misa Bharti tweets BIG update on Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant surgery, shares VIDEO

A big update has come to the fore regarding the kidney transplant of Rashtriya Janata Dal patron Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti tweeted that her father Lalu Yadav's kidney transplant operation in Singapore hospital had been successful. Let us inform you that Lalu Yadav's second daughter, Rohini Acharya, has donated her kidney. Sharing a video on social media, Misa Bharti wrote, "Papa's operation has been successful. But Papa is still in the ICU, conscious and able to talk. Thank you all for your wishes."

While sharing a video on Facebook, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav also said that both his father and sister Rohini are healthy. He tweeted and wrote, "After Papa's kidney transplant operation was successful, he was shifted from the operation theater to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the National President are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes."

At the same time, before the operation, Lalu's daughter Rohini tweeted, "Ready to rock and roll. It is enough for me, your well-being is my life." Lalu Yadav was suffering from kidney problems for a long time. A few days back, he had gone to Singapore for a kidney test. The doctors there suggested a kidney transplant. After that, his daughter Rohini Acharya decided to donate her kidney.